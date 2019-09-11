Register
22:12 GMT +311 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Riot police fire tear gas near Causeway Bay station in Hong Kong, China September 8, 2019

    China Fires Back At US Lawmakers’ ‘Sheer Hypocrisy’ in Proposal to Ban Tear Gas Exports

    © REUTERS / Amr Abdallah Dalsh
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    130
    Subscribe

    Beijing was quick to call out Washington’s double standards following the introduction of a bipartisan bill in the US Congress that seeks to halt the US export of “tear gas and other non-lethal crowd control equipment” to Hong Kong amid continued demonstrations.

    This week, Representatives Jim McGovern (D-MA), Christopher Smith (R-NJ) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) introduced H.R. 4270, also known as the PROTECT Hong Kong Act.

    “I am deeply concerned that American-made police equipment is being used to violently crack down on peaceful protesters in Hong Kong,” McGovern, who also chairs the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, said in a Wednesday press release concerning the bill.

    If passed, the PROTECT Hong Kong Act would effectively suspend relevant US companies’ export licenses to Hong Kong 30 days after its enactment. One of those companies would be the Pennsylvania-based Nonlethal Technologies, which recently gained public attention following a September 5 report by BuzzFeed News.

    According to the outlet, employees at the facility are expected to work from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and receive a starting pay of only $9.50 an hour. However, not many see an increase in pay, being that most people do not last long in the questionable work conditions. The exposé detailed that many workers have quit or had to go on leave due to rashes and other reactions to the chemicals they are exposed to on a daily basis.

    “My face was so swollen that my left eye was completely shut. And then my right one completely shut. I looked like a totally different person,” claimed one former worker. Despite wearing protective gear, he said that some material still got under his mask.

    Though the company is not the only one selling tear gas and other crowd control equipment to Hong Kong, hundreds of the canisters of CS, or chlorobenzalmalononitrile, exported by Nonlethal Technologies have been seen on the city’s streets following demonstrations.

    Tear gas canisters are lined up after police clashed with anti-extradition bill protesters in Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong
    © REUTERS / Thomas Peter
    Tear gas canisters are lined up after police clashed with anti-extradition bill protesters in Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong

    However, congressional representatives did not detail the dangers US workers are exposed during the creation of this equipmentment.

    The proposed bipartisan bill does highlight that the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and other humanitarian and human rights organizations have called for investigations into the Hong Kong Police Force and other government organizations in the semi-autonomous city.

    Though the Hong Kong government and Chief Executive Carrie Lam have fully withdrawn the extradition bill that sparked demonstrations in the city, protesters have made it clear that they want a third-party investigation into the alleged brutality committed by members of the Hong Kong Police Force.

    A sarcastic response to the PROTECT Hong Kong Act was issued by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying during a Wednesday press briefing in Beijing.

    “If violent crimes similar to those in Hong Kong take place in the US, would those American Congress people maintain the same level of ‘benevolence’? I wonder if the US congressmen want to use the anti-riot equipment inside the US for their own use?” Hua said, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

    Hua continued that the issues in Hong Kong are internal affairs and went on to cite the US’ own domestic issues, such as last month’s police clashes with opposing demonstrators in Portland, Oregon.

    Similar to Hong Kong protesters who were accused by Beijing spokesman Yang Guang of showing “signs of terrorism,” the left-wing organizations known as Antifa have been deemed an “organization of terror” by US President Donald Trump and are classified as domestic terrorists by the FBI and Department of Homeland Security.

    “I want to point out that just because of the connivance and support of some politicians in the US, the anti-China activists who are disrupting Hong Kong can be so unscrupulous and fearless,” Hua said Wednesday, reiterating her view of Washington’s “sheer hypocrisy and double standards.”

    Related:

    Western Coverage of Hong Kong Ignores Economic Woes in Favor of Rare Clashes
    Disturbing Footage Shows Hong Kong Police Torture Hospitalized 62-Year-Old Man (Videos)
    Hong Kong Police Dispersing Protesters in Mong Kok With Rubber Bullets – Reports
    Hong Kong Stock Exchange Launches Takeover Bid For London Counterpart
    ‘Great Restraint’ by Hong Kong Police Met With Increasing Protester Violence (Videos, Photos)
    Tags:
    Hua Chunying, tear gas, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Carrie Lam, South China Morning Post, Antifa, Police brutality, extradition, terrorism, Hong Kong, Portland, Oregon, demonstrations, Beijing, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse