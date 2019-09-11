'The Sky Is Pink' Trailer Triggers Clash Between Priyanka Chopra and Maharashtra Police

New Delhi (Sputnik): A day after the trailer of Bollywood’s upcoming movie “The Sky Is Pink” - in which two actors are seen discussing a bank robbery - was released, Maharashtra Police in a lighter vain sought to remind the actors about the “stringent punishment” for anyone who dares to carry out such an act.

Responding to the trailer of "The Sky Is Pink", starring Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar, in which the stars say they would rob a bank as soon as their sick daughter gets better, Maharashtra Police reminded that the crime is punishable by seven years of imprisonment.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas replied to the Maharashtra Police's tweet with an apology.

"Oops, caught red handed… time to activate Plan B," wrote Jonas.

​Joining the light banter, Akhtar also tweeted, "Never planning a heist on camera again".

However, the police appeared to be all set to school the actors.

Following Akhtar's reply the Maharashtra Police further wrote, "A heist planned anywhere shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend upto ten years and shall also be liable to fine, under Section 399 The best plan is always not to have such plans in 'real' life. #ReelvsReal".

​Since its launch, the trailer of Jonas' latest Bollywood project has been making the rounds on social media.

On YouTube alone, the trailer has already amassed more than one million views. The movie is a love story of a couple who lose their daughter to pulmonary fibrosis, a serious immune disease.