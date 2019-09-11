'The Sky Is Pink' Trailer Triggers Clash Between Priyanka Chopra and Maharashtra Police

Responding to the trailer of "The Sky Is Pink", starring Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar, in which the stars say they would rob a bank as soon as their sick daughter gets better, Maharashtra Police reminded that the crime is punishable by seven years of imprisonment.
Seven years imprisonment with fine under IPC Section 393 #ColoursOfLaw #TheSkyIsPink @priyankachopra @FarOutAkhtar pic.twitter.com/0lTGrY0uZS— Maharashtra Police (@DGPMaharashtra) September 10, 2019
Priyanka Chopra Jonas replied to the Maharashtra Police's tweet with an apology.
"Oops, caught red handed… time to activate Plan B," wrote Jonas.
Oops 🙊🙈 caught red handed… time to activate Plan B @FarOutAkhtar!#TheSkyIsPink 💓 https://t.co/bvyPgFM6gi— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 10, 2019
Joining the light banter, Akhtar also tweeted, "Never planning a heist on camera again".
However, the police appeared to be all set to school the actors.
Following Akhtar's reply the Maharashtra Police further wrote, "A heist planned anywhere shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend upto ten years and shall also be liable to fine, under Section 399 The best plan is always not to have such plans in 'real' life. #ReelvsReal".
A heist planned anywhere shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend upto ten years & shall also be liable to fine, under Section 399— Maharashtra Police (@DGPMaharashtra) September 11, 2019
The best plan is always not to have such plans in ‘real’ life. 😊#ReelvsReal @FarOutAkhtar @priyankachopra https://t.co/80kGUnDY8D
A heist planned anywhere shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend upto ten years & shall also be liable to fine, under Section 399— Maharashtra Police (@DGPMaharashtra) September 11, 2019
The best plan is always not to have such plans in ‘real’ life. 😊#ReelvsReal @FarOutAkhtar @priyankachopra https://t.co/80kGUnDY8D
Since its launch, the trailer of Jonas' latest Bollywood project has been making the rounds on social media.
On YouTube alone, the trailer has already amassed more than one million views. The movie is a love story of a couple who lose their daughter to pulmonary fibrosis, a serious immune disease.
All comments
Show new comments (0)