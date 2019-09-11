China Summons German Ambassador, Accuses 'Foreign Forces' of Intervention in Hong Kong

The German ambassador to China was summoned by the country's authorities on 11 September with Beijing's representative in Germany explaining that it was linked to the reception of Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong, which sent negative signals for the two states' bilateral relations.

The Chinese ambassador further stated that Beijing has evidence proving that foreign countries have intervened in the events taking place in Hong Kong recently.

Beijing criticised Wong's reception by Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on 10 September, calling it "disrespectful to China's sovereignty" and accused the European state of trying to interfere in China's internal affairs.

"It is extremely wrong for German media and politicians to attempt to tap into the anti-China separatist wave", China's Foreign Ministry stated.

Protesters in Hong Kong have been taking to the streets since March 2019 in a bid to force the government drop a bill, allowing extraditions to mainland China. Despite the local authorities agreeing to suspend the bill, the protests only escalated in August 2019, leading to clashes with police, arrests and injuries on both sides. The bill was eventually withdrawn on 4 September.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW