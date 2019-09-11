Indian Cities Delhi, Mumbai ‘High’ on Cannabis Consumption List

New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s cosmopolitan cities of New Delhi and Mumbai have featured among the “Top 10 Cities with the Highest Consumption of Cannabis”, a survey has revealed.

India’s national capital New Delhi is the third-largest consumer of cannabis in the world whereas Mumbai, known as the financial capital of the country, is ranked in the sixth place, according to the ABCD 2018 Cannabis Price Index report.

Pakistan’s port city of Karachi and New York have also topped the tally for the highest cannabis consumption.

Although cannabis is illegal in India, the report showed that Delhi consumed 38.3 tons of marijuana in 2018, whereas Mumbai consumed 32.4 tons of it.

Apart from New York, two other US cities that made the list were Los Angeles and Chicago, ranking fourth and eighth respectively.

Other cities with list-worthy weed consumption included Cairo (Egypt), London (Britain), Moscow (Russia) and Toronto (Canada).

In India, the government prohibits general cultivation, consumption or possession of cannabis, coca, and opium under the Narcotic, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. However, the use of cannabis is allowed for medicinal and research purposes.