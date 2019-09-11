Shocking footage captured on CCTV shows two scooters passing by a storage facility for liquefied gas when a sudden explosion occurred.

A sudden blast that hit a storage facility for liquefied gas in Chuxiong city, China sent a door flying right into one of the scooter riders who were driving by the facility at the time.

The door knocked the driver off the scooter, with the vehicle dragging the unlucky man several metres along the road.

After the accident, the driver stood up and started brushing himself off; following the incident, the driver was taken to a hospital, although his condition isn't life-threatening.

The incident is being investigated by the authorities.