New Delhi (Sputnik) Indian security forces gunned down a Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist in the Sopore district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, two days after police busted a module of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in the valley.

The terrorist was gunned down following a brief shootout, according to Jammu and Kashmir police.

"The terrorist has been identified as Asif Maqbool Bhat of LeT. He was responsible for a recent shootout and injuries to three family members of a fruit trader in Sopore. A young girl was among the injured." the state police said after identifying the terrorist.

Earlier this week, Jammu and Kashmir Police with the Army had arrested eight terrorists from the Sopore region, after claiming success in busting a terror module of the LeT.

Javaid Iqbal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sopore district, said the Pakistan based terrorist outfit "hatched a conspiracy to print posters threatening locals if they ventured out of their homes" amid the clampdown in the valley since 5 August when the Indian government revoked quasi-autonomy to the state.

​“They used to distribute these posters for circulation in local villages,” Javaid added.