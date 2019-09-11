Indian Envoy to US Accuses American Media of Peddling 'Incorrect Information'

New Delhi (Sputnik): Ever since India stripped its restive state of Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, Islamabad has mounted a diplomatic offensive against New Delhi. Pakistan claims, it is a stakeholder in the Kashmir issue and India’s decision was unacceptable.

Indian envoy to the United States Harsh Vardhan Shringla has accused a section of the “liberal” American media of peddling “factually incorrect information” fed to them by those who are “inimical” to India.

“Over the past few weeks we have seen a great deal of speculation, some peddling of half-truths, untruths, factually incorrect information that is disseminated in the media, primarily in the United States. The purpose of my conversation is really to bring to you the facts", Shringla said in a podcast.

The envoy said, 91 percent of the Kashmir Valley is restriction-free and there is no communication gap. He rejected reports of disruption in medical services in Kashmir and said, 0.7 million people availed themselves of hospital services in the month of August alone.

“There has been a lot of speculation on the precautionary and preventative measures taken by the local administration to ensure that the law and order situation on the ground is secure", said Shringla in the video message.

Shringla said these measures were taken to ensure that the “positive steps taken by the government should not be scuttled on account of incitement by vested interests from across the border”.

New Delhi abrogated Article 370 and 35A in early August, which granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The federal government has also divided the state into two federally administered territories.

Upset by the decision, Islamabad mounted a diplomatic offensive against New Delhi to internationalise the Kashmir issue, downsized its mission in New Delhi, and suspended all communications and trade with India.

Kashmir has been a bone of contention between the two countries since they gained freedom from British colonial rule in 1947. Both govern it in part, but claim the territory in full.