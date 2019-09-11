Register
05:16 GMT +311 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Christian Cross

    Alleged North Korean Propaganda Video Shows DPRK Persecution of Christians

    CC BY 2.0 / Judit Klein / What does this mean?
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The video, which supposedly originated in North Korea, claims the religious leader Cha Deoksun was a spy but does not elaborate, focusing solely on her religious activities.

    The Voice of Martyrs, a US-based nonprofit, published a video which tells the story of the alleged persecution of Christians in North Korea, Fox News reported Tuesday.

    The video is allegedly filmed in North Korea and tells the story of Cha Deoksun, the creator of an “underground” Christian network in the so-called hermit kingdom.

    According to the video, the woman “lost faith” in the North Korean government during the Great Famine of the 1990s, crossing the border into China illegally and finding herself in a city of Shenyang. There she experienced a number of Christian churches, including Dongguan, known as the cradle of Christianity of Koreans in China.

    The video claims Cha joined an organization known as the “Suhtap Church,” according to subtitles provided by VoM. The Fox News report refers to the church as “Seotap,” in the same way that the CEO of the Voice of Martyrs, Eric Foley, does. The correct spelling is Xita Church.

    The voice on the video alleges that the church was formed by the “puppet South Korean government’s secret service,” and that it harbors illegal immigrants from the DPRK and trains them to return to their homeland as spies. The woman, according to the video, was sent back to North Korea with a mission to establish an “underground” Christian network.

    Cha turned herself in and North Korean authorities were “lenient,” according to the video voice-over, allowing her entry.

    According to the video, Cha travelled across the country and met with religious people and the ill. 

    “She bribed them with money and preached her religious doctrines to them,” the video claims, although the voice-over may be referring to charity. 

    She then single-handedly established a wide Christian network, connected to other religious organizations in North Korea, the narrative goes. The video claims Cha organized secret prayers on Sundays, conducted in hiding, “even during busy farming seasons.”

    The video ends with Cha reported to authorities by “conscious” citizens. Her fate is unclear from the video, but Fox News assumes, citing VoM, that Cha was “either executed by firing squad or died in a concentration camp.”

    It is impossible to verify the authenticity of the video, as it bears no official logo or watermark, aside from that of the VoM. The only photo displayed in the video allegedly showing a “secret prayer” has all faces concealed.

    Officially, North Korea is an atheist state. However, at least five churches operate in Pyongyang alone, including one Catholic, three Protestant and one Russian Orthodox Church, the latter consecrated in 2006.

    Related:

    YouTube Bans Keyword 'Christian' but Allows 'Muslim' in Public Service Ad, Veteran Activist Says
    Watch Syrian Christian Town Rebuild in Region Once Overrun by Daesh, Nusra Terrorists
    Katy Perry Hit 'Dark Horse' Copied Christian Rap Song - Report
    Aid Organisation Raises Red Flag Over Forced Conversions of Christian Women to Islam in Pakistan
    Video: US Wedding Venue Walks Back ‘Christian Values’ Excuse for Turning Away Interracial Couple
    Tags:
    propaganda, Christianity, China, North Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse