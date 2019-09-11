Abe has appointed Olympics minister Shunichi Suzuki as chairman of the party’s General Council. Toshihiro Nikai, Secretary-General of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), remains in his post, as well as former foreign minister Fumio Kishida who is chairman of the LDP Policy Research Council.

Japan’s former education minister Hakubun Shimomura will now be head of LDP’s Election Strategy Committee.

Abe - who returned to power in December 2012, pledging to reboot the nation's economy and bolster defence - is already on track to become longest-serving chief of the Japanese government in November.

Local media reported earlier that a broad Japan's cabinet reshuffle - expected later in the day - would keep Abe's allies in key posts.

