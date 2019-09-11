Seoul Mulls 'All Options' Regarding Tokyo's Decision to Remove S Korea's Export Status - Report

Ties between Japan and South Korea have been souring since Japan removed earlier this year South Korea from a "white list" of countries with fast-track export status, and Seoul responded by scrapping a military intelligence-sharing pact with Tokyo.

The two countries have argued over the 2018 decision of the Supreme Court of South Korea suggesting that Japanese companies should compensate Korean workers over forced labor in the first half of the 20th century and during World War II.

Japan has protested the decision, claiming that the 1965 agreement between the two countries had resolved the issue of damages once and for all.

The ties became even more tense in July, when Japan canceled preferential treatment for the exports of chemical compounds, which are needed for the production of semiconductors and displays, to South Korea.

In August, Tokyo decided to remove Seoul from the list of trade partners that have preferences in importing Japanese technologies and high-tech products from 28 August.

Japan has cited security concerns as the reason behind its decision, saying it suspected Seoul of exporting double-purpose goods to Pyongyang in betrayal of Tokyo’s confidence.

Seoul retaliated by excluding Japan from its list of favored trade partners with facilitated export conditions.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW