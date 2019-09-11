North Korea's Kim Jong Un Supervises 'Super-Large Multiple' Rocket Launcher Tests

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the testing of a "super-large multiple" rocket launcher early Tuesday, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The latest news comes just one day after North Korea launched two unidentified projectiles from its western region toward the East Sea, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military.

The projectiles were fired at 6:53 a.m. and 7:12 a.m. local time from the city of Kaechon, South Pyongan Province, Yonhap reported.

"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture", South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a Tuesday release obtained by Yonhap. The JCS also said that the "short-range" missiles flew about 205 miles across the peninsula.