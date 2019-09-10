Young Man Trying to Impersonate 81-Year-Old Busted at New Delhi Airport Over Fake Passport

New Delhi (Sputnik): A 32-year-old man was apprehended by an alert team of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi after he was found to be impersonating an 81-year-old while using a fake passport.

Having disguised himself by dying his beard white, using a wheelchair, wearing glasses and a turban and arriving on a wheelchair at the airport, the man was identified as Jayesh Patel from the Indian state of Gujarat, who was set to board a flight to New York on Sunday.

He was trying to travel using a fake passport as Amrikh Singh, 81. The security staff became suspicious when he was asked to stand on the frisking podium, but he refused. He expressed his inability due to being wheelchair-bound while evading eye contact with security personnel when conversing.

32 year old Jayesh Patel, impersonating a 81 year old man, caught at Delhi Airport. Patel, who he had coloured his hairs and white beared, arrived on wheelchair to board a flight to New York using passport of 81 year old Amrit Singh. https://t.co/qWlikqCbd0 pic.twitter.com/1YMkZ5s1oL — Som Patidar / सोम पाटीदार / سوم (@patidarsom) September 10, 2019

“His appearance and [the] skin texture of the passenger seemed to be of [a] much younger person than mentioned in the passport”, security employee Rajveer Singh was quoted in a communiqué as saying.

“It was noticed he had dyed his hair and beard with white colour. He was also wearing zero power glasses to conceal [his] age”, he added.

“The airport security staff stays vigilant to avert any mishappening. A probe is underway and we are yet to find out the reason behind his act", CISF spokesperson, Assistant Inspector General Hemendra Singh, told sputnik.

On being questioned more, the passenger revealed his actual identity. He was subsequently handed over to immigration officials and is being further probed.