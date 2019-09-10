New Delhi (Sputnik): A Kashmiri singer, who claims to have been evicted from his rented accommodation in Mumbai due to the ongoing Kashmir situation, is receiving growing support from people from different parts of India on social media.

Aadil Gurezi, a popular singer on YouTube, has claimed that after returning from Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, his flatmates recently told him that he could not stay with them anymore. They blamed the flat broker for taking such a step.

He said that it happened as a consequence of the central government’s decision to abrogate the special status for Kashmir.

However, he has also been blamed for promoting fake propaganda against Indians.

Gurezi took to Twitter on Monday. In an emotive message, he appealed to people to value and support the existence of people coming to their cities from different parts of the country.

Kashmiri singer @aadilgurezi who was evicted from rented house in Mumbai appeal people in country to support artists who had nothing to do with politics #Kashmir @AmitShah @pamiladhar @aajtak pic.twitter.com/KF7yvMUZg2 — Ashraf Wani اشرف وانی (@ashraf_wani) September 9, 2019

The message has sparked a lot of reactions on social media, with many people coming out in support of him and slamming others for being indifferent to people of their own country. Many Twitter users even came forward to help him.

i just followed him. Will try to contact and get him another rented house. — Abhinab Kumar (@axeploit) September 9, 2019

Music knows no boundaries/ religion or nationality. Let us allow our artists flourish. He is our own Kashmiri from a remote area. God bless him with success. — Pamila Dhar (@pamiladhar) September 9, 2019

If they call kashmir is ours , than why they hate Kashmiri’s .@aadilgurezi

A Kashmiri artist who was evicted from rented apartment in Mumbai @thewire_in — Fahad Sharafat... (@FahadSharafat2) September 10, 2019

It's not only a Kashmir shut down, but regression of Indian mindset to behave so lowly.Really shameful.

https://t.co/02Gx5W0ECx — DrVatsa ਡੋਕ ਵੱਤਸ (@DocVatsa) September 9, 2019

Unacceptable ... Mumbaikars please help this young man ! — Karan Dhar (@karandhar89) September 9, 2019

Gurezi has claimed that the rent agreements were transferred from his name to his Hindu friend’s name. He alleged that the landlord had asked him to vacate the place so that they don’t get into any sort of trouble due to the ongoing Kashmir issue.

Many people on social media criticised Gurezi for unnecessarily dragging up the Kashmir issue in his problem of accommodation. A section of the twitterati was suspicious over his claims, calling it “propaganda”.

Why would someone ask Aadil Gurezi to leave the rented accommodation that too post #Article370 abrogation?



Something is amiss here https://t.co/EUBbYlWQmA — Ranjit (@RanjitSMand) September 10, 2019

I fully endorse what Jaan Nissar Lone said!!

You should never defame a state who has given you so much respect.

Aadil Gurezi learn Music than such fake propagand. https://t.co/F7SWWxAGJP — Saaki (@SaakiOfficial) September 9, 2019

#FakeNews.

You Can Never Blame Mumbai Or People In Mumbai who are so respectful, India Today should Refrain From Such Cheap Propaganda. India Today https://t.co/W6XS7x8krw Aajtak news https://t.co/WXPoEmwqMo — Aamir Sofi (@AamirAMN) September 9, 2019

However, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Bharve has assured that Gurezi is safe in the city, adding that he can live without being hassled.

As part of preventive security measures, communication restrictions have been imposed since 5 August, when the Indian parliament scrapped the seven-decade-old temporary special status of Kashmir. As of now, landline connections have been made operational in some parts of the region and other communications are set to be gradually made available.