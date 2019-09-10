Afghan President Reiterates Commitment to Peace Process as Trump Announces Talks With Taliban Are 'Dead'

KABUL (Sputnik) - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has reiterated his commitment to the people-owned peace process amid the breakup of the US-Taliban peace talks after the movement's recent attack in which a US soldier was killed.

"Our path is clear, we have chosen the path of peace, lasting peace. We do not back down, this country wants peace and we believe in peace, in Afghan-owned peace process", he said when introducing the acting director of the National Directorate of Security.

Ghani also expressed confidence in the success of Afghan forces in the fight against terrorism.

Violence in Afghanistan has been escalating amid the talks between the United States and the Taliban movement, which has in recent days conducted a number of terrorist attacks that have killed dozens of people in the war-torn country.

Earlier in September, US President Donald Trump said after calling off secret Camp David meetings with the Taliban and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, that the talks with the movement were "dead". The statement came after an explosion shook the area of Kabul where the US Embassy, NATO local headquarters and government buildings are located. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the blast, which killed, among other victims, two NATO personnel — one from the United States, the other one from Romania.

The US and the Taliban have for nearly a year been attempting to negotiate a peace deal that would ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops in exchange for the movement's guaranteed that the country will not become a safe haven for terrorists. The talks, however, excluded the Afghan government as the Taliban considers it a US puppet.