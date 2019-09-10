Indian Defence Minister to Receive Rafale Fighters From France in October

New Delhi (Sputnik): India signed an Inter-Governmental Agreement in 2016 with the French government and Dassault Aviation of France for the acquisition of 36 multirole fighter aircraft in fly-away condition at the cost of over 7.8 billion euros. Rafales are capable of carrying a range of potent weapons and missiles.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will travel to France on 8 October to receive the first aircraft. Dassault will refit the jet with various India-specific modifications including Israeli helmet-mounted displays, radar warning receivers, low band jammers, infra-red search and tracking systems among others.

Rajnath Singh to receive Rafale on October 8



The aircraft will be officially inducted into the Indian Air Force on 8 October, but it will arrive in India in May 2020 after being refitted and following the training of Indian pilots and engineers. The twin-engine fighter jets will replace India’s ageing fleet of fighters.

Rafale fighter jets will be deployed to Ambala airbase in Haryana on the western front and Hashimara airbase in West Bengal on the eastern front.

