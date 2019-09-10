Register
15:36 GMT +310 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Indian security personnel stands guard on a deserted road during restrictions after scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 23, 2019

    Pakistani Foreign Minister Accuses India of 'Illegal Military Occupation' of Kashmir That Raises Spectre of 'Genocide'

    © REUTERS / Danish Ismail
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, has made a scathing attack on India and accused New Delhi of "illegal military occupation" of Kashmir.

    In his 20-minute statement at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Pakistani Foreign Minister S. M. Qureshi urged the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) not to remain "indifferent" to the situation in Kashmir, including the unprecedented communication blockade since 5 August when New Delhi revoked the state's special status.

    "For seven decades, the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have awaited implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions, prescribing a plebiscite to honour their right of self-determination, said Qureshi."History would be a most unforgiving judge if we fail, yet again, the people of this illegally occupied territory, in their moment of greatest peril," said Qureshi concluding his address.

    Qureshi likewise claimed that "India has transformed Jammu & Kashmir into the largest prison on this planet, with virtually no access to basic amenities or means of communication".

    Qureshi further asserted that for the last six weeks, over 8 million Kashmiris had been virtually caged by an "illegal military occupation, that has swelled in ranks, from 700,000 to nearly a million troops".

    "I shudder to mention the word Genocide here, but I must. With respect to the Genocide Convention, the Kashmiri people in the occupied territory – as a national, ethnic, racial and religious group of people – face grave threats to their lives, way of living and livelihoods...", he went on to claim, adding that the people of what he described as the "occupied land" are suffering "systematic violations of their fundamental freedoms".

    Rejecting the suggestions made by global leaders to resolve the Kashmir issue bilaterally, Qureshi said that there is "no possibility of bilateral engagement with India".

    The minister once again reiterated that "India's unilateral action on 5 August is a violation of international laws and UN resolutions" and the UN must respond immediately to this.

    Qureshi also urged the UNHRC to persuade India to immediately stop the use of pellet guns, lift the curfew, reverse the clampdown, lift the communications blackout and restore fundamental freedoms and liberties in the valley immediately.

    Indian authorities are yet to react to his speech.

    On 5 August, India repealed Article 370 of the constitution that granted quasi-autonomy to Kashmir for the past seven decades. Pakistan raised the issue at various levels since then, while India claims that the revocation of Kashmir's special status is its internal matter. 

    Nevertheless, India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, on Saturday, said that around 92 per cent of the geographical area of the state had been made off-bounds, and the government is trying to restore normalcy in the valley soon.

    Doval justified the mobile and internet restrictions, saying that Pakistan can easily use them (communication networks) for subversive activities.

    Earlier on Monday in its opening statement, UN HRC High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet said: "The People of Kashmir must be consulted and engaged in any decision-making processes". 

    Related:

    India Slams Pakistan for Being Inflexible in Kartapur Corridor Talks
    Pakistan Prepared to Give ‘Enemy’ India Fullest Possible Response - Imran Khan
    India and Pakistan to Join Forces in Russia Against Terrorism Global Menace
    Tags:
    United Nations Security Council, United Nations, Kashmir, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    Sharpie Decree
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse