DPRK Fires Two Unidentified Missiles

North Korea has launched two unidentified projectiles from its western region toward the East Sea on Tuesday, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military.

According to the media report, citing the Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the unidentified projectiles were launched in an easterly direction from an inland area in the South Pyongan Province.

"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture", the JCS said in a release cited by Yonhap.

The launch occurred just hours after Pyongyang offered to resume denuclearization talks with Washington.

North Korea has been subject to numerous UN sanctions over the past 10 years for its nuclear and ballistic missile tests. The sanctions aim at reducing the country's ability to develop its nuclear and missile programs and include a UN Security Council resolution that bans ship-to-ship transfers of refined petroleum products to the nation.

Following the election of US President Donald Trump, the United States has increased its efforts to make North Korea give up its nuclear program.

Trump said last month that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un promised that he would stop launching missiles and expressed his desire to meet, once the US-South Korean training exercises were completed.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula significantly improved last year after talks between North Korean leader Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Trump. In June 2018, Kim and Trump reportedly reached a non-binding verbal agreement stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for US-South Korean military drills' freeze and potential removal of US sanctions.

The negotiating process stalled this year with tensions escalating after Pyongyang’s recent missile tests.