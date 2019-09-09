Indian Moon Lander Makes Hard Landing on Moon's Surface Without Breaking Apart - Reports

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The Vikram lunar lander of the Chandrayaan-2 mission has not crashed during a hard landing on the Moon’s surface and is very close to the planned landing site, local media reported on Monday, citing a source from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

"It had a hard-landing very close to the planned (touch-down) site as per the images sent by the on-board camera of the orbiter. The lander is there as a single piece, not broken into pieces. It's in a tilted position," an ISRO official said, as quoted by the Times of India newspaper.

He added that the organisation was trying to reestablish contact with the lander.

On Saturday, the ISRO lost contact with the lander as it was on its way to the Moon.

Vikram was launched on 22 July and started descending to the Moon on 2 September.

The Vikram landing module, which was part of the Chandrayaan-2 automatic station, was supposed to deliver the 12 kg (27 pound) Pragyan lunar rover to the Moon's surface. The device was supposed to explore the area around the Moon's south pole.

Meanwhile, the main spaceship, the Orbiter, will remain in lunar orbit for at least a year.

The mission was particularly important for the country, because, if successful, it would be the first Indian object to make a soft landing on the moon, as well as the first device in the world to land on the South Pole of the Moon.