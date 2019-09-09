New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian Army released a video on Monday of what it says was an infiltration attempt by the Pakistan Army’s Border Action Team (BAT) along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara in the Kashmir valley during the first week of August.

The video, released by the Indian Army, also shows the corpses of soldiers killed in the alleged confrontation along with their equipment. Islamabad has yet to comment on the Indian army's claim.

India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval claimed on 7 September that the Pakistan Army is pushing terrorists into Kashmir to foment trouble.

And in a bid to prove that Pakistan is sponsoring terrorism in Kashmir, the Indian Army last week released a video showing two alleged terrorists confessing membership of Laskhar-e-Taiba.

"We will not allow people to become victims of Pakistan's machinations and its bullets sent across the border. We will do everything in our power to protect the people," he said.

Pakistan has reportedly mobilised troops along India’s border in western Rajasthan during the current escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

On Friday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that New Delhi’s decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and bifurcate the state into two federally administered territories “poses challenges to Pakistan’s security and integrity.”

"We are prepared to give the enemy the fullest possible response. Failing that, the world community will be responsible for the catastrophic aftermath," Khan warned.

In response to India's move, Islamabad downgraded its diplomatic mission in New Delhi, suspended trade and communication links, and closed its airspace to Indian aircraft.