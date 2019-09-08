Taliban Predicts Losses of American Lives, Vows US 'Will Suffer More Than Anyone Else' as Trump Cancels Secret Talks

Earlier, US President Donald Trump lashed out at the group, confirming that he had cancelled planned secret meetings involving Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Taliban leaders after the militants claimed responsibility for a recent deadly bombing attack in the Afghan capital.

The Taliban slammed the United States on Sunday, releasing a statement warning that Americans would "suffer" for cancelling planned inter-Afghan peace talks.

"The Americans will suffer more than anyone else for cancelling the talks," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said, his comments cited by Reuters.

The spokesman warned the talks' cancellation would lead to 'further losses of US lives' and other assets, and said the US would be forced to return to negotiations sooner or later. In the meantime, the Taliban promised to continue their war until foreign powers carry out a complete withdrawal from Afghanistan.

According to Mujahid, talks had been proceeding smoothly until Saturday, with the government and the militants agreeing to formal intra-Afghan peace talks on September 23.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump revealed that he planned to meet with Afghanistan's president and, separately, with senior Taliban leaders in Camp David to discuss the prospects for peace.

However, Trump cancelled the meetings at the last minute, saying he made the decision after the Taliban claimed responsibility for a terror attack in Kabul on Monday which killed twelve people, including a US soldier. Trump accused the Taliban of attempting to "build false leverage" to "strengthen their bargaining position," and said that "if they cannot agree to a ceasefire during these very important peace talks, and would even kill 12 innocent people, then they probably don't have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway."

Later, US media reported that Trump had previously spoken to National Security Advisor John Bolton about the peace talks, with Bolton reportedly reminding him of the deal's "potential pitfalls," and the alleged 'vague' terms being offered by the Taliban.

A US-led coalition of countries has been waging a war in Afghanistan since 2001, with the US and its NATO allies invading the country after the Taliban refused to hand over Osama bin Laden and other senior al-Qaeda* leaders following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Bin Laden was later killed in a compound in neighbouring Pakistan.

The war in Afghanistan has led to the deaths of over 2,400 US servicemen and women, with over 1,100 coalition troops and over 62,000 Afghan security forces personnel also killed. Tens of thousands of Taliban fighters and thousands of Afghan civilians have also been died, the latter as a result of terror attacks, coalition airstrikes gone awry and crossfire.

The Trump administration has attempted to negotiate a peace deal with the Taliban, reportedly offering the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for a guarantee from the Taliban that it would cut any ties with terrorist organisations, and prevent the Central Asian country from becoming a safe haven for terrorists.

Ahead of the secret planned talks, Taliban had stepped up its terror bombing attacks in Kabul.

*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and other countries.