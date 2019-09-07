Typhoon Lingling Leaves Thousands of South Korean Homes Without Electricity, Suspends Hundreds of Flights

A powerful Typhoon Lingling, accompanied by heavy rains and a strong wind, hit South Korea this morning, according to the Yonhap news agency.

According to South Korea’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety, strong winds and rain from the typhoon caused power outages in more than 31,000 homes on the southern resort island of Jeju and in southern mainland regions.

A woman in her 70s was killed in Boryeong, some 90 miles southwest of Seoul when she was knocked over by strong winds,the Yonhap news agency said.

Hundreds of other minor incidents, such as the uprooting of trees, have been reported throughout the country.

More than 230 flights were cancelled or rescheduled due to strong gusts of wind that reached a maximum speed of 39 metres per second or 140 km/h.

​More than 150 international flights departing from or arriving at Seoul Incheon International Airport were cancelled, while about 120 flights to and from the resort island of Jeju were also cancelled, according to the airport administration.

Jeju island experienced infrastructure damage, power outage as typhoon #Lingling is moving northhttps://t.co/b7R8GyhILN — Irena Yu (@irinamow) September 6, 2019

​This season, Lingling is the 13th typhoon in a row. It is expected to continue moving north to reach North Korea later on Saturday, according to the Korea Meteorological Association.