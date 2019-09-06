Restaurant Fire Sends Plumes of Smoke Across Hong Kong Harbour

Huge plumes of black smoke could be seen rising across eastern Hong Kong harbour on Friday after a fire began at a restaurant in a fishing village, Reuters has reported, quoting the government.
Ten staff members were evacuated from the scene, and no casualties have been reported so far, according to the government. Fire services were sent to the area to deal with the incident.
Hmm, looks to be Lei Yue Mun. You can see the plumes rise toward the end of the Central harbor weather cam animation.https://t.co/QRQeICEvmx— Ryan McManimie (@RyanMcManimie) September 6, 2019
