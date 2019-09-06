Indian Woman Achieves Motherhood by Giving Birth to Twins at 74

New Delhi (Sputnik): An elderly couple from the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh who stayed childless for 54 years of their marriage, finally realised their dream of being the parents of two daughters.

Yerramatti Mangayammav, the 74-year-old woman, wife of Rajarao, 80, gave birth to twins following a cesarean operation on Thursday at Ahalya Nursing Home. She had conceived with the help of IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation).

The couple hails from Nelapartipadu in the State’s East Godavari district.

New mother at 74 years: Mangayamma gave birth to twin daughters conceived through IVF, 57 years after marriage, to create a record of being seniormost woman to give birth; a charming baby shower #shreemanthan ceremony was conducted at #Guntur hospital before the C-section pic.twitter.com/HZqGTy173c — Firdous Khan 🇮🇳 (@Firdous19492759) September 5, 2019

Doctors claimed Mangayammav has become the oldest woman in the world to give birth.

"This is a medical miracle," Dr. Umashankar, an IVF specialist, told reporters after the surgery.

The doctors agreed to the IVF procedure after a team of doctors, including a pulmonologist and cardiologist, gave the go-ahead and confirmed that Mangayammav had no health issues.

It’s never too late 🙂. 73-year old Mangayamma gives birth to twin girls, through Cesarean, in Guntur, #AndhraPradesh. She underwent IVF treatment at Ahalya hospital in Guntur in 2018. It’s a dream come true moment for the couple who’ve always wanted to be parents. pic.twitter.com/EFQA3FMVUq — Rishika Sadam (@RishikaSadam) September 5, 2019

​According to the doctors, the semen of her husband was collected and combined it with the ovum of another woman using the IVF technique. The process was successful after the first attempt, and the elderly woman conceived in January 2019.

She was then kept under the medical supervision of doctors.

The newborns, weighing 1.5 kg each, and their mother are healthy. They returned to their home after being under observation for six hours.

Mangayammav will enter Guinness Book of World Records, having broken the record of the late Maria del Carmen Bousada de Lara, who gave birth to twin boys at the age of 66 years 358 days in Barcelona, Spain.