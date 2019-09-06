New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood star Vidyut Jammwal on Thursday left netizens amused after posting a video of his recent acrobatic workout using a gas cylinder as a prop. The cylinder weighs about 30 kg when completely full of gas.

Known for his amazing action sequences in Bollywood movies, Vidyut can be seen working out with a full gas cylinder outside his house.

Ab yeh karke dekho! For the non-believers, THIS is a FULL cylinder. Ur body is ready to train, ur mind just doesn’t know it. Stop the excuses! #ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal #kalaripayattu #desiworkout pic.twitter.com/8hTZPAHWpU — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) 5 September 2019​

"Ab yeh karke dekho! (now try this) For the non-believers. This is a full cylinder. Ur body is ready to train, ur mind just doesn’t know it. Stop the excuses!” Vidyut captioned the video which he called his desi workout.

The 38-year-old actor is well-known for action stunts in Bollywood flicks like the Commando series and Junglee.

Vidyut’s latest video clip has left his fans amazed, leaving a lot of people immensely impressed by his fitness and athleticism.

40 seconds video is all we see...effort that goes into that......years! kudos man 👏👏👏 — Gorilla (@tweetgorilla1) 5 September 2019

Sir we are complete Believers .....we don't have the audacity of not believing you 😎😎...as one and only @VidyutJammwal can do these stuffs 🙏🙏. Get all set to see this #Commando in action soon !! — Shibasish Sarkar (@Shibasishsarkar) 5 September 2019

He is a great martial artist and I am a fan of him. But making him a box office superstar needs great stories and great audience. He has market in hindi, telugu and tamil. So choosing right scripts is the key — VENKY (@venky2419) 5 September 2019

Bhut hard bhut hard... Sir we have no doubt on your ability. — Vikram Thakur (@Vikram1120) 5 September 2019

Though many appreciated his unusual style of exercising, others cautioned him of the dangers involved in working out with full gas cylinders.

Wrong example, you could have done it with 40 KG hollow weight. Doing it with full gas cylinder is dangerous and puts people at risk. — K. Gaurav Singh 🇮🇳 (@kumargaurav82) 5 September 2019

Dude its risky, at high pressure it can blast. Life is more important than fitness, trust science and stay away from stupidity — Comrade நேசமணி (@puliyankotta) 5 September 2019

Since childhood, Vidyut has been practicing ‘Kalaripayattu’, a traditional martial art that has its origins in the Indian state of Kerala.

In 2018, the popular American website Looper released a list of top martial artists across the globe, which included Vidyut. He was the only Indian on the list which included such renowned martial artists such as Ilram Choi, Scott Adkins, Marco Zeror and Lateef Crowder.

The actor will soon be appearing in the upcoming movie ‘Commando 3’ opposite actress Adah Sharma.