Afghan President to Hold Talks With Trump September 7 in Washington - Source

KABUL (Sputnik) - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will travel to Washington on September 7 for talks with US President Donald Trump, a source in Ghani's administration said on Friday.

According to the source, a 13-member delegation will accompany the Afghan leader.

The visit will come as Washington and the Taliban movement are making attempts to agree on a peace deal, under which US forces will withdraw from the country, while all the parties involved have concerns.

The United States has about 14,000 troops in Afghanistan, spanning 18 years, on a mission of training, advising and assisting Afghan forces in their fight against the Taliban, as well as conducting counterterrorism missions against groups such as al Qaeda and Daesh*.

US President Donald Trump reiterated earlier that he wanted to downsize the US military force in the country but did not offer a timeline for the withdrawal, which is what the Taliban demands.

*al Qaeda and Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) are terrorist groups banned in Russia