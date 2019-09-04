Shiv Sena Brushes off News of Filing Complaint Against US-Based Netflix for Being ‘Hinduphobic’

New Delhi (Sputnik): The US-based online streaming service Netflix has been accused by a man, reported to be a member of Shiv Sena’s IT cell, of being “Hinduphobic” and "defaming Hindus and India" by presenting Indians at large in a bad light in its web series.

Brushing off the allegations of filing any such complaint, Shiv Sena said in a tweet that the news which was published by several media outlets is false and urged people to confirm before putting out misleading news.

​Popular Netflix series like ''Sacred Games'', ''Laila'', ''Ghoul'', along with shows of standup comedian Hasan Minhaj, have allegedly been named in a police complaint filed by Ramesh Solanki, reported to be linked to Shiv Sena's IT cell.

Solanki, in his complaint, has urged the authorities to cancel Netflix’s license over “painting an incorrect picture of Hindus and India globally” and showing misleading content to Hindu-minority countries.

"Almost every series on Netflix India is with the intention to defame the country on a global level. It is with deep-rooted Hinduphobia that the platform is portraying the nation in a bad light", Solanki has stated in his complaint.

"I urge the authorities to look into all of the above-mentioned content and take necessary steps from summoning their team to canceling their licenses as deemed fit. One cannot allow an incorrect generalisation based on bogus rhetoric trying to defame a religious minority, that is, Hindu in countries other than India", he added.

A copy of the complaint against Netflix has also been sent to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Mumbai commissioner of police.