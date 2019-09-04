12 Killed, Many Injured in Punjab Firecracker Factory Blast

An explosion at a firecracker factory has claimed at least 12 lives while leaving dozens of others injured in the Indian state of Punjab's Gurdaspur.
A rescue operation is underway with fire engines on the scene.
Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh said rescue operations are underway with the District Collector and other senior officials heading to the relief operations.
Deeply anguished to learn of the loss of lives due to the blast in the firecracker factory in Batala. Rescue operations are underway with the DC & SSP heading the relief efforts.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 4, 2019
Images #Batala pic.twitter.com/DT8Nucc7Ub— Rajat Tweets (@rajat_sharma4) September 4, 2019
