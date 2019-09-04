New Delhi (Sputnik): Taking Russian and Indian strategic relations to a new level, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, invited visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the 75th Victory Day Parade to be held in May of 2020.

The invitation was extended to the Indian side during the 20th Annual Summit which Modi was visiting in the city of Vladivostok.

"We will meet in Brazil at the BRICS summit, and we also expect to see you next May at the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, the victory over Nazism," Putin told Modi on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The Modi government has been extending their full support to the Victory Day celebrations since they began; unlike the Congress party, which has had a cautious approach towards Russia since India gained independence in 1947.

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee had participated during the 70 anniversary of Victory Day in May 2015, as the Modi government wanted to ensure India's participation.

Mukherjee, in his memoir, mentioned that the British government had banned the Congress party and put their leaders including Mahatma Gandhi in jail for their protests against World War II. "Knowing all this, how could our government celebrate victory in the Second World War as a Victory Day?" Mr Mukherjee asked the then Prime Minister P.V. Narsimha Rao, who had been invited by the Russian government to be a part of the Victory Day Parade in 1995.