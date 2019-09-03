Register
23:50 GMT +303 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Climate change

    Australian Medical Association Formally Declares Climate Crisis a ‘Health Emergency’

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The Australian Medical Association (AMA) recently formally recognized that climate change is a health emergency, joining other medical groups, including the American Medical Association, the British Medical Association and Doctors for the Environment Australia, which have also warned of the disastrous effects of climate change on human health.

    There is "clear scientific evidence indicating severe impacts for our patients and communities now and into the future,” said an AMA press release published Tuesday.

    The American Medical Association, American College of Physicians and the British Medical Association all declared climate change a threat to human health this year. The UN’s World Health Organization has recognized climate change as a health emergency since 2015, calling it the “greatest threat to global health in the 21st century.” 

    According to the press release, the AMA Federal Council decided to formally recognize climate change as a health emergency during a meeting last month in Canberra, where the council discussed the “severe health consequences” of climate change on vulnerable populations in Australia and the Pacific region, as well as around the world.

    “The AMA accepts the scientific evidence on climate change and its impact on human health and human wellbeing,” AMA President Tony Bartone recently declared, according to the press release.

    “The scientific reality is that climate change affects health and well-being by increasing the situations in which infectious diseases can be transmitted, and through more extreme weather events, particularly heatwaves,” Bartone explained.

    According to the AMA press release, climate change will increase mortality and morbidity from heat stress, bolster the transmission of vector-borne diseases such as Lyme disease, cause food insecurity and even lead to a “higher incidence of mental ill-health.”

    “These effects are already being observed internationally and in Australia. There is no doubt that climate change is a health emergency. The AMA is proud to join the international and local chorus of voices urging action to address climate change on health grounds,” Bartone noted.

    The AMA is calling on the Australian government to “adopt mitigation targets, promote an active transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy, develop a national strategy for health and climate change and establish a National Sustainable Development Unit to reduce carbon emissions in the healthcare sector,” the press release outlines.

    Related:

    Heathrow Airport Slams 'Criminal' Climate Change Activists Planning to Fly Drones To Disrupt Flights
    Iceland Holds Funeral After Losing Okjokull Glacier to Climate Change (Photos)
    Climate Change May Kill Off California’s Famous Joshua Trees By 2100
    Climate Change Protesters Deface Brazilian Embassy in London With Red Paint (Photos)
    DNC’s Calculated Debate Requirements Suppress Climate Change, Political Nuance
    Tags:
    public health, emergency law, Climate Change, Environment
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Indispensible Support: Evolution of Brassiere Throughout the Years
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse