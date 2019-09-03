Angry Birds: Indian Villager Claims Crows Have Attacked Him for 3 Years to Avenge Chick’s Death

New Delhi (Sputnik): A man in an Indian village has nightmares of crows every time he falls asleep. For the last three years, he has to think twice before stepping out of his house unarmed.

Shiva Kewat, an unskilled labourer in Sumela Village of Madhya Pradesh state, says he has to carry a stick along with him to survive fierce crow attacks. It all started three years ago when he tried to save a baby crow, tangled in metal netting near his house. Unfortunately, the chick died in his hands during that effort.

He claims that it seems the crows took his efforts to save the bird as the reason for the baby crow's death. From that day onwards, the village crows have unleashed relentless attacks on him.

"It died in my hands. If only I could explain it to them, I was only trying to help," Kewat told the the Times of India, as he looked up to the skies.

Though Kewat's head and rest of the body bear various crow bite marks due to the regular attacks, his ordeal has become a source of daily entertainment for fellow villagers.

Initially, he didn't find the attacks unusual or severe. But soon he realised the crows were explicitly targeting him and nobody else in the village.

Tired of shoeing them off and suffering bites, the helpless Kewat now wants to achieve their forgiveness to stop his ordeal.