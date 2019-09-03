Four Killed in Massive Fire at Oil and Gas Processing Plant in Mumbai - Reports

New Delhi (Sputnik): A massive fire has broken out at an oil and gas processing plant of India’s state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) at Uran near Mumbai, the commercial capital of the country.

ONGC said in a tweet that the fire broke out in a storm water drain in the processing plant. It said, there was “no impact on oil processing. Gas diverted to Hazari Plant” in the neighbouring state of Gujarat.

A fire broke out in storm water drainage early morning 2day in Uran oil & gas processing plant.ONGC fire services & crisis managemnt team immediately pressed in2 action. Fire is being contained. No impact on Oil processing.Gas diverted to Hazira Plant. Situation is being assessed — ONGC (@ONGC_) September 3, 2019

Fire broke out in storm water drainage in Uran Plant early morning successfully doused within two hours by fire fighting team. #ONGC ’s robust crisis mitigation preparedness helped put off this major fire in a very short time. @PetroleumMin @PTI_News @pallab_ongc @ANI @CMD_ONGC — ONGC (@ONGC_) September 3, 2019

​There is conflicting versions about the number of casualties in the fire. While the English daily The Times of India reported five persons had been killed in the accident and three others sustained burn injuries, another daily The Hindustan Times put the death toll at four people.

According to the police, the fire broke out around 6:45 a.m. IST, when there were few workers in the building. The fire engulfed a huge part of the plant. “Three employees who were working inside, reportedly suffered injuries in the accident and they were rushed to a nearby private hospital", said a police officer.

In 2005, a major fire gutted ONGC’s oil-drilling platform in the area of the Mumbai High oil field, killing 11 people. The blaze broke out when the multinational company's vessel, MSV Samudra Suraksha collided with the giant platform.

ONGC is the largest crude oil and natural gas company in India, contributing around 70% to Indian domestic production. It is the largest gas company and ranks 11th among global energy majors.