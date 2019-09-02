Pakistan Teen Dubbed as 'Next PM' on Twitter as His Passionate Kashmir Speech Goes Viral

New Delhi (Sputnik): A Pakistani teenager is leaving a surging number of netizens amazed with his analytical views about his country’s approach to tackling issues like Kashmir without focusing on emerging as an economic power.

A video clip of the boy’s conversation with a reporter has gone viral on social media. He was asked for his views on Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to hold "Kashmir Solidarity Hour" on 29 August. It brought the country almost to a standstill as a mark of expressing solidarity with Kashmiris following the abrogation of special status for the state by the Indian parliament.

But the teenager’s impromptu replies made him a viral sensation in both India and Pakistan. He stressed that Pakistan needs to strengthen its economy just like India has done and that it will be heard globally with all the seriousness it requires.

“Indian lobby is taking the entire world along with it. Till the time, Pakistan's economy doesn't stand parallel to the Indian economy; we [Pakistan] cannot make our issues stand parallel. Kashmir issue will not be solved till the time Pakistan doesn't defeat India economically", he said.

Stating that the world will never advocate for Pakistan at the cost of affecting their relationship with India, he said, it would be better for Pakistan to focus on the development to solve issues like Balochistan, Kashmir, and FATA (Federally Administered Tribal Area) or, now what is known as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

Make this kid Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/NG8ThnMw1W — Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) August 31, 2019

The teenager has left social media abuzz, with the Indian and Pakistani twitterati hailing him for his mature approach to the critical issue, while others have dubbed him as the next prime minister of Pakistan.

This kid makes more sense in 2 mins than all our politicians, pseudo journalists and experts have made in the last 2 decades. Such calm demeanor, such collected thoughts. Give this kid a medal already. #KashmirHour #Pakistan https://t.co/SigDubXsUb — Shaaz (@shazily) August 31, 2019

If this kid was an PM we wouldn't be living in the present times... hats off young man that's the Pakistani's educated friends I met in the GCC...doctors engineers entrepreneurs etc etc — JhumruSeth 💙 (@SethJhumru) August 31, 2019

How long before we make our economy equal let alone superior to India? Minimum 30 years if I’m very optimistic. What do we do in the meanwhile? Just hand Kashmir over to India & hope one day far far into the future we will become a superpower and be able to snatch Kashmir back? — SocialPariah (@Non_granta) August 31, 2019

General Bajwa select this kid for Prime Ministership😸 — Monk (@IsolatedMonk) August 31, 2019

The video clip has come amid simmering tensions between India and Pakistan, with the latter downgrading its diplomatic ties with India by suspending bilateral trade, halting train operations and banning Indian movies and advertisements to express its resentment over Kashmir.