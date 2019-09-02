Georgian PM Bakhtadze Resigns, Government Steps Down

Mamuka Bakhtadze becomes the fourth head of the Georgian government to resign from office since 2012. The country’s Parliament has to approve another candidate from the governing party (which at the moment is Georgian Dream) in the next two weeks.

"The development framework has been created ... and therefore I have decided to resign as I believe I have accomplished my mission at this stage", Bakhtadze wrote on Facebook.

According to Georgian legislation, the government steps down when the prime minister resigns. Ministers will continue fulfilling their duties until the Parliament approves the composition of a new cabinet.

The country witnessed mass rallies and violent clashes this June, with the opposition-led protesters demanding the resignation of the Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia. According to reports, he may become the next PM after Bakhtadze leaves office.