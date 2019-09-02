Indian Coast Guard Rescues 20 People From a Stranded Ship in Arabian Sea

New Delhi (Sputnik): An Indian merchant vessel, with at least 20 persons on board, flooded due to heavy rain, has been stranded off the south-western Mangalore coast in the Arabian Sea.

The Mumbai-based dredger named Tridevi Prem first reported flooding on Sunday (1st September). By early Sunday night, the crew sent a distress message to the Indian Coast Guard, who found 13 crew and six members of the repair team on board.

"We got out 13 crew members in a life boat around 2.30 a.m. The operation was undertaken in extremely inclement and rough sea conditions", said an official from the Indian Coast Guard.

Defying inclement weather and rough sea conditions, @IndiaCoastGuard ship Amartya in a daring operation rescued 13 crew from Dredger Tridevi Prem off Mangalore early morning today. Crew abandoned dredger due to severe flooding onboard. pic.twitter.com/ZDGHOpEUNH — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) September 2, 2019

​Early on Monday morning, the crew abandoned the dredger and were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard ship Amartya, braving rough weather and heavy rain, while a tug owned by the New Mangalore Port Trust rescued the remaining members of the repair team.