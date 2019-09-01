According to an official from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, a light plane on a flight from southern Dipolog city to Manila disappeared from the radar for unknown reasons earlier in the day.

The Philippine authorities said Sunday that a small plane had crashed in a resort area in Pansol village in Laguna province, south of Manila.

According to the officials, the aircraft exploded upon impact, though no data on casualties has been provided yet as firefighters are dealing with the flames.

"It's very likely that there were casualties," Eleazar Matta of Laguna police said.

Civil Aviation Authority's official, Eric Apolonio, has stated that a light plane that was on a medical evacuation in the same area disappeared from radars the same time, the small aircraft crashed in a pool in Laguna.