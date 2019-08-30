Taliban Spokesman Denies Peace Deal Reports, Says Wait Before Talks With US End

KABUL (Sputnik) - Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid denied recent reports about what was agreed during peace talks with US officials in Qatar, saying everyone should wait for the negotiations to end.

"Some social media broadcast some material about a peace agreement of Qatar talks. These materials … are not original. Hopefully no one should broadcast about this before the last discussions," he said.

Another Taliban spokesman said this week that the negotiators were closing in on a peace deal that will ensure an end to the 18-year war in Afghanistan.

This comes as US President Donald Trump reiterated on Thursday that he wanted to downsize the US military force in the country but did not offer a timeline for the withdrawal, which is what the Taliban demands. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo mentioned earlier in the week that the US seeks to pull out US troops from the war-raveged country to halt Washington's longest war in history.

CC BY 2.0 / The US Army 1st Lt. Chris Richelderfer, Executive Officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment (Airborne), looks at possible enemy positions during Operation Saray Has July 19 near Forward Operating Base Naray, Afghanistan.

The United States and the Taliban have been trying to make a peace deal that would include the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the Taliban's guarantee the country will not be used as a safe haven for terrorists. However, the ongoing peace talks exclude the Afghan government, as the Taliban accuses the authorities in Kabul of being US puppets.

The US-Talban talks come ahead of the presidential election in Afghanistan set for September 28. The Taliban has threatened to disrupt the election, while the Afghan government has vowed to safeguard the democratic process.

The US launched its so-called Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan on October 7, 2001, a month after the terrorist attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001. The initial US operation