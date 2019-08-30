New Delhi (Sputnik): Social media was abuzz after cricketer Ambati Rayudu on Friday announced his comeback just two months after retiring from all forms of international cricket for India.

Dejected after being left out of the Indian squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Rayudu called it quits from representing team India in July. However, the cricketer has now written to his provincial cricket board, claiming that his decision to retire was the result of an emotional outburst and that he is now available for selection again.

​"I would like to bring to your notice that I would like to come out of retirement and play cricket in all formats," the 33-year-old batsman wrote in a letter addressed to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). "I am looking forward to a wonderful season ahead with a very talented Hyderabad team and help the team realise its full potential. I will be available from September 10 to join the Hyderabad team."

Just as Rayudu’s unexpected decision to hang up his boots had earlier created a furore amongst cricket fans, his comeback has generated a meme fest with many questioning his change of mind.

​A section of cricket fans appeared unforgiving of Rayudu’s abrupt retirement and appealed to the Indian cricket board (BCCI) to not allow him back into the national team.

But other cricket fans were more compassionate towards the cricketer. Stating that the middle-order batsman had been treated unfairly by BCCI’s selection committee, they said they hoped that Rayudu gets to represent the Indian side again.

​Rayudu had earlier announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, after repeatedly being ignored for India’s World Cup squad, despite their need to make several replacements due to team member injuries. He had written a letter to Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) General Manager Saba Karim informing him about the same.

