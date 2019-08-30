Indian Cop Rescues Man From Slipping Below Moving Train - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): A video showing an Indian policeman rescuing a man who was getting dragged along by a speeding train has impressed social media users with many praising the cop's speedy response and clarity of thought.

The incident occurred in Hyderabad when the man accidentally slipped into the gap between a moving train and the railway platform.

— ANI (@ANI) 29 August 2019

​Luckily, an alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable standing nearby saw him and swiftly moved into action to rescue the man who was getting dragged along the platform. It all happened within a fraction of second.

In a 12-second clip of the incident that has gone viral, the constable can be seen lifting the man and pulling him out of the gap between the platform edge.

As the video started doing the rounds on social media, netizens hailed the cop and praised him for his valiant efforts to save the man’s life. A section of users also tweeted to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and requested he honour the RPF constable for his bravery.

— cmrj 🇮🇳 (@LyfIsAJourney) 29 August 2019

— Deven Abhyankar (@devenroy) 29 August 2019

— Pallab (@justpallab) 30 August 2019

— Astik 🇮🇳 (@bhaveshastik) 29 August 2019

— Shrikant Chavan (@cshrika) 30 August 2019

​Some netizens expressed their concerns about passengers not being careful enough while boarding trains.

— Manjunath -ಮಂಜುನಾಥ (@mandya_manju) 30 August 2019

I have seen people jump out of the train even before it comes to a halt. They have patiently travelled for long hours. I fail to understand this attitude. Even in flights also people get up, pick up their baggage and stand in the aisle while the aircraft is taxiing to it's slot. — bapuji arcot (@bapujiarcot) 30 August 2019

Official data from the ministry of Indian railways shows that nearly 50,000 people in India lost their lives in train accidents between 2015 and 2017.