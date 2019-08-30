India’s Kashmir Police Slam Alarmist Depiction of the Situation in the Region

New Delhi (Sputnik): Police in India’s restive Kashmir region have debunked fake news about the situation on the ground in the region after the lock-down. A top police officer has slammed activists who are depicting the curfew in Kashmir in an alarmist manner; there, the government has imposed prohibitory orders since 4 August, a day before New Delhi stripped the state of its special status.

Imtiyaz Hussain, Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar said several fake reports had been circulated in both print and social media which failed to reflect the real situation in the region.

“Generalizations and Exaggerations; one stray incident (which I’m sure must have been taken cognisance of for corrective measures) can’t be deemed as standard. Juveniles in conflict with law are being dealt as per Juvenile law. Painting an alarming picture, which in reality doesn’t exist?,” said Hussain in a tweet.

Generalisations and Exaggerations.

One stray incident (which I’m sure must have been taken cognisance of for corrective measures)can’t be deemed as standard

Juveniles in conflict with law being dealt as perJuvenile law. Painting an alarming picture, which in reality doesn’t exist https://t.co/wE9pBuD889 — Imtiyaz Hussain (@hussain_imtiyaz) August 30, 2019

​Hussain’s denial was in response to a tweet by a journalist-turned activist, who claimed that children were being detained in the Valley and beaten in midnight raids, women threatened with rape and young boys given electric shocks with families unaware of their whereabouts.

The state police have warned mischief-makers that stern action would be taken against those instigating public disorder by spreading rumours or fake social media posts.

“Taking strong note of mischievous activity of some persons on social media site 'Facebook', where they have been making sensitive remarks having potential to disturb peace and creating law & order problem, J and K Police have booked 05 persons and have started legal proceedings against them,” said a spokesperson of Jammu Police.

Ever since New Delhi abrogated Article 370 and 35A, there has been a complete suspension of communication links, including telephone services and the internet. The government claims that telephone services are being restored in a phased manner, in tandem with assessments of the situation.

India’s national broadcaster All India Radio reported that the situation remained normal across Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Kashmir valley on Friday. However, security forces imposed some restrictions in Srinagar city and other parts of the Kashmir valley as a preventive measure ahead of Friday's Islamic prayers. Public transport remained off the roads, but private vehicles were seen on the roads.

Meanwhile, Indian Army’s Chief General Bipin Rawat visited Srinagar to review the security situation and the preparedness of the armed forces in view of repeated violation of the ceasefire by the Pakistani Army.