All staff of the Toyota Motor Corp were evacuated after a fire broke out on Friday at the headquarters in Toyota city, Aichi Prefecture, according to the NHK television channel.

According to the TV channel, at about 4.50 pm local time, the city’s fire service received a message that smoke was coming from the eighth floor of the building.

At the moment, 12 fire engines are at the scene.

​The cause of the fire is still unknown.

​Toyota City is about 320 km west of Tokyo, the Japanese capital, and near the city of Nagoya.