Pakistan's Prime Minister Gets Mocked Over Reported Notice Over Unpaid Electricity Bills

New Delhi (Sputnik): "Beggar" memes seem to have made a comeback on social media after Google image searches yielded photos of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan when the keyword 'bhikari' (“beggar” in the Urdu language) was entered.

According to media reports, the Pakistani prime minister’s office has been issued a notice for not having paid its electricity bill of 4,100,000 PKR ($26,131). The electricity supply to Imran Khan’s Secretariat is likely to be cut off due to the non-payment of electric bills, as reported by the India Today web portal.

Soon after news outlets reported a power cut in Pakistan’s prime minister’s office, twitteratti went on a frenzy, sharing "beggar" memes and trolling him over the non-payment of electricity bills.

— Ben stokes (@Unknown95345550) August 28, 2019

Some others seemed to be enjoying an opportunity to take a dig at him while ridiculing him as “powerless”.

— Bishu (@itsme_Bishu) August 29, 2019 Others laughed at the whole matter and shared funny memes. Others laughed at the whole matter and shared funny memes.

Tensions have been simmering between India and Pakistan, with the latter downgrading its diplomatic ties with India by suspending bilateral trade, halting rail traffic and banning Indian movies and advertisements after New Delhi’s decision to revoke the constitutionally-guaranteed quasi-autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir.