Indian Woman Fighter Pilot’s Upcoming Biopic Rocks Twitter

New Delhi (Sputnik): Netizens were in awe as Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday shared the first look of his upcoming India-Pakistan war biopic “Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl”.

The biopic is based on the life of Indian Air Force (IAF) officer Gunjan Saxena, one of the first female officers to fly into a combat zone. Starring actress Janhvi Kapoor, the film traces the life of Saxena, who along with her colleague flew into the combat zone during the India-Pakistan Kargil War of 1999 and evacuated injured soldiers.

​Karan took to Twitter to share the first look of the upcoming movie, where Janhvi is being applauded by her colleagues as she walks confidently in her blue IAF uniform.

The B-Town director also shared two other posters of the biopic. While one poster reflects on Saxena’s early days by showing a younger Janhvi trying to fly a paper plane, the other shows her in uniform being hugged by her on-screen father, played by actor Pankaj Tripathi.

​The posters started creating a buzz almost immediately after their release and went viral in no time.

Needless to say, social media went into a frenzy with excitement and they didn't hold back in expressing it. Some fans were amazed, looking at Janhvi’s transformation from her B-Town diva looks into an IAF officer.

​Saxena was a part of the first-ever batch of 25 women who became IAF trainee pilots. During the Kargil conflict, she was part of India’s “Operation Vijay”, where she flew Cheetah helicopters to evacuate injured troopers. For her valiant efforts, the Indian government conferred her with the Shaurya Chakra (a decoration awarded to Indian forces personnel for gallantry other than in the face of the enemy).

The film is a joint venture between Karan’s production house Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film is slated for release on 13 March 2020.