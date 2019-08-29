Register
18:43 GMT +329 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Kashmiris walks past Indian paramilitary soldiers patrolling a street in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019

    Many Kashmiris Worried Over Rumour Mills as Pakistan Stoking Passions

    © AP Photo / Mukhtar Khan
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 11

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Several people in India’s Jammu and Kashmir region have expressed concern about anti-India feeling and cautioned that there is still a need to keep communication restrictions in place in order to prevent a law and order flare-up.

    The call is significant in light of the Pakistani leadership proclaiming its full support to the people of Kashmir and their attempts to highlight the ongoing role of Indian security forces in the region.

    In the latest development, Pakistan security forces have moved closer to the Line of Control (Loc) that divides the two countries while the Pakistan army confirmed that the country has test-fired surface-to-surface ballistic missile 'Ghaznavi', capable of delivering multiple warheads.  

    According to Imtiyaz Hussian, Senior Superintendent of Police, (Security), Srinagar, which is the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the region has been witnessing a “proxy war” for more than seven decades and the local administration is determined to quell all forms of anti-India propaganda.

    Rubbishing an international news agency report that the Jammu and Kashmir police were disarmed in one incident that led to clashes between local police and Indian security forces, Hussian said: “Police always use non-lethal weapons. Weapons were not used for crowd control, the news agency created a false impression that weapons have been withdrawn from police.”

    In a tweet on Tuesday (27 August), Hussain said foreign media outlets such as the BBC were guilty of deliberately misrepresenting the situation in Kashmir.

    Stating that to control rumour-mongering and fake news, internet services had been barred for some time, Hussain said. “Local journalists are reporting factually incorrect and biased stories based on rumours.” 

    “We have tried to stop rumours of Pakistani sympathisers in Kashmir who are working as their paid agents. We have been facing a proxy war here for the past 70 years. I have busted dozens of fake news stories and made them public,” the officer said.

    According to historian and author Professor Hari Om, Jammu and Kashmir has been a victim of rumours since 1913.

    Stating Kashmir’s problem is rumour-mongering, the historian said: “The political leadership of Kashmir has survived only because of rumours. A major rumour post-independence was that the Instrument of Accession between India and the state of Jammu and Kashmir was not permanent. But it is not.”

    Another rumour actively spread around in Kashmir is that Islam is in danger: “This is the height of misinformation. How can Islam be in danger when 90 percent of the population is Muslim?”

    Some leaders and their supporters used rumours to radicalise others in Kashmir and turned them against the security forces, the historian said.

    Some villagers also admitted to being swayed by such misinformation campaigns that later turned out to be false.

    “My father had gone to Pakistan because of rumours. But he said he realised the reality there and returned. We have relatives in Pakistan but feel lucky here in India,” said 49-year-old Talib Hussain, a resident of Ghanda Village in Jammu region.

    On the Indian government’s decision to revoke special status of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, Hussain said: “We are sure it is good for us.”

    Senior advocate Diwakar Sharma said the communication blockade has saved many lives. “The internet has been used in the state to spread false rumours of incidents.”

    “A lot of lives have been lost in the past due to rumours. The government is now restoring broadband and mobile services soon. We are happy here, whether in Jammu, Ladakh or Kashmir,” he added.

    Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has also cautioned people to beware of rumours.

    The situation in the state of Jammu and Kashmir has been tense since the Indian Parliament scrapped the region's special status earlier this month, separating the state into two separate union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The new system is likely to come into effect in October.

    Ahead of the move, the government pushed prohibitory orders in Kashmir and took all the leaders of regional political parties into preventive custody.

    India's move caused a diplomatic row with Pakistan and in response, Islamabad expelled New Delhi's envoy to the country, suspending trade, and communication links.

    Related:

    Campaign to Boycott Indian Products Kicks Off in Pakistan on Twitter Over Kashmir
    Indian Top Court Gives Notice to Modi Govt of Constitutional Hearing on Kashmir's Special Status
    Indian, Pakistani Cricketers Resort to Twitter Spat over Kashmir Issue
    Tags:
    conflict, Kashmir, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Splendour on Red Carpet: Venice International Film Festival Opening Ceremony Kicks Off in Italy
    Trump denies it, but there are credible reports that, when briefed on this year's hurricane season, he asked advisers whether it would be feasible to treat them like he was in a Michael Bay movie, and blow them up with nuclear bombs.
    Nuclear Hurricane
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse