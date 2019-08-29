Register
    Samsung Group's heir-apparent Lee Jae-Yong (C) leaves for a waiting facility after attending a court hearing on whether he will be issued with an arrest warrant at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul on January 18, 2017

    South Korean Court Orders to Reconsider Samsung Heir's Bribery Case - Reports

    © AFP 2019 / JUNG Yeon-Je
    Asia & Pacific
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - According to the Yonhap News Agency, a scenario in which a jail sentence is imposed may strike a new blow to the country's largest conglomerate, which is suffering the consequences of Japan's ban on selling high-tech materials used in electronic equipment to Seoul.

    The South Korean Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a lower court to reconsider the case of Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong, who had previously received a suspended jail sentence after a bribery and corruption scandal that had led to the ouster and imprisonment of the country's former president, Park Geun-hye, media reported.

    The scandal involving Park and her longtime friend, Choi Soon-sil, broke out in October 2016. Park was charged with forcing major corporations, including Samsung, to donate to foundations controlled by Choi, taking bribes, and forcing companies to sign contracts beneficial for Choi and her associates. Last year, Park was sentenced to 25 years in prison, while her friend received a 20-year term.

    South Korean ousted leader Park Geun-hye, left, arrives for her trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul Thursday, May 25, 2017
    © AP Photo / Jung Yeon-je/Pool
    South Korean ousted leader Park Geun-hye, left, arrives for her trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul Thursday, May 25, 2017

    Lee was arrested on February 17, 2017, over several accusations, including giving a $6.38-million bribe for the equestrian training of Choi's daughter. In August 2017, the South Korean court found Lee guilty of embezzlement, bribery and perjury, and sentenced him to five years in jail. Lee did not plead guilty to the charges brought against him and appealed the court's decision.

    In February 2018, Lee was released from prison after an appeals court in Seoul suspended his bribery sentence. His sentence was reduced to two and a half years, and Lee was released on four-year probation.

    The media outlet notes that the Supreme Court is seeking this verdict to be reviewed, as several expensive "gifts" and donations given by Samsung to Choi's family in exchange for some preferences can be considered to be bribes.

