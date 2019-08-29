Register
18:56 GMT +329 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn sits on the throne

    Migrant Workers Convicted Of Murdering British Tourists Seek 'Royal Pardon' After Thai Court Upholds Death Penalty - Reports

    © AP Photo /
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The decision to sentence the two Myanmar bar workers in 2015 was controversial after rights groups claimed the pair were used as scapegoats by authorities under pressure to solve the crime quickly.

    Two migrant workers who were sentenced to death for the murder of British backpackers on the Thai tourist island of Koh Tao have had their sentences upheld by Thailand's supreme court.

    Zaw Lin and Wai Phyo, both 22 years old, were found guilty in December 2015 of the rape and murder of 23-year-old Hannah Witheridge from Norfolk and the murder of 24-year old David Miller from Jersey. Police said Witheridge had been raped and bludgeoned to death and Miller had suffered blows to his head.

     

    In this May 31, 2018, file photo, tourists walk the beach of Maya Bay, Phi Phi Leh island in Krabi province, Thailand.
    © AP Photo / Sakchai Lalit
    In this May 31, 2018, file photo, tourists walk the beach of Maya Bay, Phi Phi Leh island in Krabi province, Thailand.

    Thai law allows 60 days for those sentenced to death to seek a pardon, but if the request is dismissed an execution can go ahead.

    “We will petition for royal pardon within 60 days so they would not be executed,” defence lawyer Nakhon Chompuchart told reporters.

    Despite both men initially admitting to the murder in 2015, motivated by sexual jealousy after seeing the pair together, they later retracted their statements claiming that they had been made under pressure. Both men were subsequently convicted and sentenced to death in 2015, a verdict upheld by an appeal court in 2017.

     

    Demonstrators hold placards outside the Thai embassy in Yangon on December 26, 2015 to protest against the death sentence of Myanmar labour workers Zaw Lin and Win Zaw Tun for the murder of two British backpackers on the Thai island of Koh Tao
    © AFP 2019 / Phyo Mg Mg
    Demonstrators hold placards outside the Thai embassy in Yangon on December 26, 2015 to protest against the death sentence of Myanmar labour workers Zaw Lin and Win Zaw Tun for the murder of two British backpackers on the Thai island of Koh Tao

    Maya Foa, director of the death penalty team at international human rights charity 'Reprieve', told the Guardian that there were credible reasons to believe that the two young men were tortured into confessing.

    But prosecutors argued that DNA evidence sampled from cigarette butts, a condom, and the victims bodies, connected Lin and Phyo to the murder scene while the judge ruled that the evidence of their guilt was “up to international standard.”

    Much of the case's reliability was dependent on sperm collected from Ms Witheridge’s body. But an independent assessment was blocked after police admitted to destroying  the evidence.

    The victims families were initially skeptical of the process but after a review of the evidence from the UK's Metropolitan Police, both families backed the trial and ultimate conviction.

    Mr Miller’s brother Michael said the court had reached the “correct decision.”

    "We believe the result today represents justice for David and Hannah," Michael Miller said outside court with his parents.

    “We came to realise that the police investigation and the forensic work performed was not the so-called shambles it was made out to be,” he added.



    Related:

    Thailand to Have 1st General Elections Since 2014 Coup
    Thailand’s Famed Maya Bay to Remain Closed to Tourists (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    Two-Year-Old Israeli Toddler Mauled by Tiger at Thailand Zoo
    Thailand Likely to Become First Importer of BrahMos Supersonic Missile Developed by Russia and India
    Tags:
    royals, murder, death sentence, Thailand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Splendour on Red Carpet: Venice International Film Festival Opening Ceremony Kicks Off in Italy
    Trump denies it, but there are credible reports that, when briefed on this year's hurricane season, he asked advisers whether it would be feasible to treat them like he was in a Michael Bay movie, and blow them up with nuclear bombs.
    Nuclear Hurricane
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse