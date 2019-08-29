New Delhi (Sputnik) - The news comes after the Indian Naval chief announced intelligence reports were suggesting Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) -trained terrorists may be preparing seaborne attacks against India.

Indian security agencies have alerted operators of ports along the western Gujarat coast to take enhanced security measures to avert possible infiltration by Pakistan-trained commandos.

An advisory to all ports said, "Pakistan-trained commandos have entered the Gulf of Kutch. They are believed to have trained for underwater attacks. It is therefore ordered that the utmost measures of security be taken to prevent any untoward situation in Gujarat state".

India's security agencies have asked port operators and other stakeholders to put in place "preventive measures to mitigate hostile actions," deploy maximum possible security to plug venerable coastal areas and disseminate movement of any "suspicious vessels, crafts or boats approaching the coasts".

'India's Naval Chief Admiral Karambir Singh had on Monday 26 August stated, there were intelligence reports about seaborne attacks by terrorists trained to execute underwater attacks by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Indian security forces have been on alert following the standoff with Pakistan since New Delhi stripped the restive Jammu and Kashmir state of its special status.

Pakistan, which claims to be a stakeholder in Kashmir came out strongly against the Indian decision and in protest, expelled Indian envoys to Islamabad, downsized its diplomatic mission in New Delhi, suspended trade and snapped communication links.

Kashmir has been a bone of contention between the two countries since they gained freedom from British colonial rule in 1947. Both govern it in parts but claim it in full. They also fought two wars over Kashmir.

Ever since New Delhi amended Article 370 and 35A, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the armies of both the countries have exchanged heavy shelling along the Line of Control (LoC).

There have also been war threats by Pakistan leaders, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, to go to any extent over the Kashmir situation, while his minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed predicted a full-blown war between the two countries in October or November.