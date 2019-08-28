Pakistan Actress Lampoons Bollywood Diva Alia Bhatt for 'Stealing' Song - Report

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt’s peppy music video debut, launched earlier this week, is facing a plagiarism charge from across the border, a report said.

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat took to social media to say one song in the music video is similar to a popular tune in her country. ​Hayat said the Punjabi song "Prada" in Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt’s music video bears some resemblance to the song "Gore Rang Ka Zamana", sung by the Pakistani band Vital Signs, IANS news agency reported.

I find this strange. On the one hand Bollywood vilifies Pakistan at every opportunity they get. On the other, they continue to steal our songs without so much as an acknowledgment. “Copyright violation” and “royalty payments” obviously mean nothing.https://t.co/2x48WIGjf3 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) August 24, 2019

The actress has been critical of Bollywood for its alleged "hypocrisy" of vilifying Pakistan at every given opportunity, yet stealing Pakistani songs without hesitation.

A section of netizens in Pakistan came out in support of the actress and the music band.

​Netizens in India reacted to Mehwish Hayat’s plagiarism charge, with some saying that Pakistan should be grateful that its songs were being popularised by Bollywood.

​Hayat signed off by saying that Bollywood has the right to be patriotic, but not at Pakistan’s expense.

Hayat’s comments are not surprising, given Pakistan’s decision earlier this month to ban all cultural exchanges with India following the latter’s move to change the territorial status of the Indian side of Jammu and Kashmir by revoking Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution.