US Formally Announces Tariff Increase on $300Bln Worth of Chinese Goods - Federal Register

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States formally announced its decision to increase tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10 to 15 percent, a notice in the Federal Register showed.

"In accordance with the specific direction of the President, the US Trade Representative has determined to modify the action being taken in this Section 301 investigation by increasing the rate of additional duty from 10 to 15 percent for the products of China covered by the $300 billion tariff action published on August 20, 2019", the notice said.

The new 15 percent tariff will take effect on 1 September.

However, the Trump administration delayed the tariff increase for certain products, including cell phones, laptop computers, video games, and certain items of footwear and clothing to 15 December.

The ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China further escalated on 23 August, when the Chinese State Council said tariffs ranging from 5 to 10 percent would be applied to $75 billion worth of US goods, with some taking effect on 1 September and others on 15 December, and a 25 percent duty being introduced on US cars.

Later on Friday, Trump said that Washington would raise the existing tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods to 30 percent from the current rate of 25 percent starting 1 October. In addition, the tariffs would be raised to 15 percent from 10 percent on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods starting from 1 September.