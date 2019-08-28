Register
17:03 GMT +328 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Air Force MiG-21. (File)

    India's Dogfight Hero Wing Commander Abhinandan to Fly with IAF Chief -Report

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the fighter pilot who downed a Pakistan Air Force F-16 aircraft during aerial combat on 27 February, will fly with the Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief next month.

    Wing Commander Abhinandan will join Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa, on 3 September for a sortie in a MiG-21 Bison combat aircraft during the formal induction ceremony of the country’s first Apache AH-64 multi-role combat helicopter, digital news platform The Print reported.

    The ceremony is likely to take place at the Pathankot Air Force Base in India’s Punjab state, according to the India Today news portal.

    The IAF’s Bengaluru-based Institute of Aerospace Medicine had given Wing Commander Abhinandan permission to start flying late last month.

    He has been flying the MiG-21 Bison at an air force station in India’s Rajasthan state five months after he suffered back and rib injuries due to a hard landing and subsequently beatings received in Pakistani custody in February.

    “He has been flying for the last two weeks and is an inspiration for all of us. He has always been eager to fly,” The Print quoted a source as saying.

    The Pakistan Army had captured the 36-year-old IAF wing commander on 27 February after his MiG-21 Bison was shot down during a dogfight with Pakistan Air Force jets.

    Before his aircraft was hit, Wing Commander Abhinandan downed a Pakistani F-16 fighter plane. He drew admiration not just for this feat, but also for his composure during his captivity in Pakistan. Pakistan released him on the night of 1 March.

    The dogfight between Indian and Pakistan fighter pilots had taken place in the Nowshera Sector in India’s Jammu and Kashmir state a day after the Indian Air Force had claimed success in pulling off a pre-emptive missile strike on a training camp run by the globally banned Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit in Pakistan’s Balakot region.

    Eight AH-64 helicopters, the most modern variant of the Apache, were delivered to India by US-based aviation manufacturer Boeing in July and August.

    India’s Defence Ministry finalised the order for production, training and support of 22 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters in 2015.

    Boeing has committed to handing over the entire fleet of 22 Apaches to the IAF for operation by 2020.

    Related:

    Afghanistan Reportedly Urges Pakistan Not to Shut Airspace and Land Routes to India
    Tags:
    medical tests, Pathankot air base, sortie, Abhinandan Varthaman, Indian Air Force (IAF), India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women in bikinis sunbathing (Australian photographer Julia Coddington)
    Aesthetics of Ordinary Life: Winners of 2019 London Street Photography Festival
    Trump denies it, but there are credible reports that, when briefed on this year's hurricane season, he asked advisers whether it would be feasible to treat them like he was in a Michael Bay movie, and blow them up with nuclear bombs.
    Nuclear Hurricane
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse