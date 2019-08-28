Three Dead Due to Floods Caused by Torrential Rains in Japan - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Local governments in southwestern Japan have instructed hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate as torrential rain hit the region causing landslides and floods.

At least three people have been killed in southwestern Japan as a result of floods triggered by torrential rains, media reported on Wednesday.

A man died when his car was washed away by streams of water on a road in Saga Prefecture, NHK broadcaster reported. Another man reportedly died in Fukuoka Prefecture and a woman was killed by the disaster in the city of Saga.

The Japanese authorities are evacuating 847,500 people in three prefectures in western Japan over potential floods and landslides, which could be caused by ongoing heavy rains, the Japanese Fire and Disaster Management Agency said on Wednesday.

The agency said that the evacuations were taking place in the prefectures of Saga, Fukuoka and Nagasaki, with over 355,000 houses in 14 cities coming under threat of destruction.

According to media reports, the Saga railway station is already flooded.

Heavy rains are expected in the coming days in northern regions of the Kyushu island, as well as other regions up to Tokyo.